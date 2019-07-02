|
|
PANTANO, Alice (Crocco) Of Somerville, July 1st. Beloved wife of the late Lottawego"Rico" Pantano. Devoted mother of Richard Pantano, Joanne Clough and the late Catherine Dwyer. Cherished daughter of Guiseppi and Josefina Crocco. Beloved grandmother of Paul Dwyer, Brian Dwyer, Vyctoria Pantano and Rich Pantano. Great-grandmother of many. Funeral Services in the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING, at Reading line on Friday, July 5th at 12pm. Relatives and friends may visit with the family prior to the service from 10am-12pm. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alice's name to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905. cotafuneralhomes.com Cota Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Service
North Reading
978-664-4340 / 781-944-1765
Published in The Boston Globe on July 3, 2019