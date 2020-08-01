|
O'NEIL, Alice Reardon Long time resident of Boston died on July 31, 2020. Daughter of the late Dr. Eugene Everett and Alice Reardon O'Neil. Sister of the late Geneo McAuliffe and Nancy Sachtjen. Graduate of Newton Country Day School of the Sacred Heart and Manhattanville College. Longtime member of The Skating Club of Boston and the Longwood Cricket Club. Services will be private. Gifts may be made in her memory to Newton Country Day School of the Sacred Heart, 785 Centre St., Newton, MA 02458. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com. George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 2, 2020