RICHARDSON-WEST, Alice Died peacefully of natural causes in her Concord home on Monday, November 16, 2020. She was 98 years old. She was the beloved wife of the late James "Jim" West, who preceded her in death in 2018. Alice had many talents, first of which was her love of singing. She studied vocals at Juilliard School of Music after graduating from high school. For many years, she was involved in Community Theater, and learned to play the mandolin and harp. Alice also loved to paint and sew crewel embroidery and needlepoint. She was very proud of her Irish heritage, and was a member of the Cumann na Gaeilge i mBoston (Irish Language Society of Boston) for many years with Jim. She loved her four daughters, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She will be forever missed by all of her family, including her daughters, Loretta West of Maynard and Connell "Connie" Benn and her husband Michael of Concord, and her grandchildren Ryan, Tim and Caitlin Benn. She was also the loving mother of the late Rose-Ann West, who died in 2016. Alice's long life will be celebrated during a private Funeral Mass in Holy Family Parish, followed by Burial at St. Bernard's Cemetery in Concord, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband and daughter. For her online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com
Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868