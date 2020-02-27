|
|
JANIAN, Alice S. (Torosian) Of Somerville, February 26th. Beloved wife of the late Gregory C. Janian. Devoted mother of the late Jeanette Lee and her surviving husband Tom, of Medford, and the late Vanessa Janian. Loving Ma of Jessica Green and her husband Andre of Somerville, and Ren?e Lee of Medford. Loving grandmama of Madelynn Rose. Caring aunt of Natasha Glushko and Stanley Golumbiyevski. She is also survived by many loving cousins and family members. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit with the family on Thursday, March 5th, from 9 to 11 AM, at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, followed by a Funeral Service celebrated in the Funeral Home at 11 AM. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Alice's name to the St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942. Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2020