SARNO, Alice (Fraser) Of Beachmont, Revere, May 29, former Director at Mass Eye & Ear. Wife of the late Peter S. Sarno. Loving mother of Laura L. Proctor & her husband Eric of AZ, Peter H. Sarno & his wife Nanette of Georgetown, Paul T. Sarno of Revere & Linda M. Sarno & her partner Michael E. Ciarlone. Cherished grandmother of Jessica & Matthew, and great-grandmother of Peter Joseph, Madeline Sophia, Emerson Rose, Faith, & Delaney & 1 granddog Bogie. Sister of the late Hallet Fraser, Louise Page, Robert Fraser & Leslie Fraser as well as nieces, nephews & extended family. Relatives & friends are invited to attend an hour of Visitation in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Sunday 11 a.m. to noon followed by a Funeral Service in the Funeral Home at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Bridge Over Troubled Waters, 47 West St., Boston, MA 02111 or to the . For directions and condolences BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2019