SCHMIDT, Alice Alice was born in Malden, Massachusetts, to Sally and William Libby on July 18, 1930. She passed away on April 29, 2020, while residing at Bear Mountain Skilled Nursing Facility in Andover, Massachusetts. She was 89 years old. She grew up in Everett, Massachusetts. Alice attended Everett Public Schools and graduated from Everett High School in 1948. She had one brother, William Libby, who is deceased.
In 1948 Alice met and later married Edward A. Schmidt of Louisville, Kentucky. Ed was a sailor in the U.S. Navy. Alice and Ed loved Newfound Lake in New Hampshire and spent many wonderful summers in their home in Bristol, New Hampshire. They made many wonderful lifelong friends. Alice worked at the Whidden Memorial Hospital in Everett, Massachusetts for many years where she was first employed as a secretary in the Operating Room, and later until her retirement she was Administrative Assistant to Human Resources. She was well like and had many friends and acquaintances. Alice loved to travel all over the world. She went to China and stood on the Great Wall, Hawaii several times with Ed, she went to Germany and Scotland, and on her 80th birthday she went to England and France with her daughters.
Alice leaves behind her daughter, Pamela Hurst and her husband John, and her grandchildren, John and Michael Hurst; her son, Edward Schmidt and his children Edward, Jr., Glenn and his wife Trish Schmidt, and great-grandchildren, Tommy, Robbie, and Hannah Schmidt; and her grandson, Erik Schmidt; her daughter, Heidi Gostanian and her husband Michael, and grandchildren, Brandon and Bobby Gostanian; her daughter, Allison MacMillan and her husband Edward, and grandchildren, Alex, Kelsey, and Lauren MacMillan. Alice was predeceased by her two sons, Robert and Glenn Schmidt. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Alice's name to the Parkinson Disease Association, Massachusetts Chapter, 72 East Concord St., Room C3, Boston, MA 02118. Please send the family a card, drop a card at the funeral home for the family or send a message of condolence on the Alice's webpage by visiting www.gatelyfh.com. Arrangements by Gately Funeral Home, MELROSE. Gately Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020