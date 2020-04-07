|
BUCKLEY, Alice T. (Sparks) Of Norwood, April 6. Beloved wife of the late John F. Buckley and the late Alfred Crasco. Dear mother of John Buckley, and the late Alan Crasco, and dear sister of the late Eleanor Whalen and the late Jeanne Murphy. Loving mother-in-law of Linda Crasco and proud grandmother of Allison Crasco Smith and Erin Buckley. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 would be appreciated. Folsom and May Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 8, 2020