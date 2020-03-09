|
|
LYNCH, Alice T. (Shea) Age 89, of Bedford, MA, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on March 7, 2020. Alice was one of eleven children born in Malden, MA to Daniel and Agnes Shea (Sullivan). She was raised in Malden and attended the Cheverus Catholic School for 12 years, graduating in the Class of 1948. Following high school, she was employed at the H.P. Hood Co. for 7 years. In 1950, Alice met George Lynch and they were married at Sacred Heart Church in Malden on October 8, 1955. They lived briefly in Arlington and Acton before making Bedford their home, 61 years ago. She was a member of the Parish of St. Michael for all of those 61 years, and for many years she was a daily communicant. Alice is survived by her husband and 5 children, George, Jr. of Medfield, William and his wife Eileen of Watertown, CT, Kathleen and her husband John Barry, Jr. of Billerica, Thomas of Pepperell, and Daniel and his wife Kathleen of St. Augustine, FL. She was predeceased by her daughter Maureen. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents and 10 siblings. Funeral Services will be from the Bedford Funeral Home, www.bedfordfuneralhome.com 167 Great Road, BEDFORD, on Saturday, March 14th, 2020, at 9:00AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at the Parish of St. Michael, 90 Concord Road, Bedford, MA at 10:00AM. Visiting Hours at the Funeral Home will be on Friday, March 13th, 2020 from 4:00PM to 8:00PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Boston Catholic Television, 34 Chestnut Street, Watertown, MA 02472 or at www.catholictv.org/donate
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 10, 2020