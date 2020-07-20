|
MORRISON, Alice T. Age 90, of Wakefield and formerly of Peabody, died early Sunday morning at Brightview Assistant Living facility in Wakefield following a brief illness. Born in Peabody, she was the daughter of the late John and Ellen (McMahon) Morrison. Alice was employed by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health for over 30 years before retiring years ago. Alice is survived by her three sisters, Ellen Morrison of Peabody, Loretta Coombs of Beverly, and Ethelwyn Morrison of Peabody, and by several loving nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews and many dear friends as well. She was predeceased by her brothers, Edward, John, Francis, and Robert Morrison and her sisters, Mary Allain, Elizabeth LeBlanc, Margaret Abbot, and Claire Morrison. Due to the concerns of Covid-19, all services will be private. A celebration of life Memorial Mass will be celebrated later this year. Arrangements were made by the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, PEABODY. To view online obituary, visit www.ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2020