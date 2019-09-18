Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Columbkille Church
321 Market Street
Brighton, MA
View Map
ALICE T. SULLIVAN

ALICE T. SULLIVAN Obituary
SULLIVAN, Alice T. Of Brighton, September 14, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Michael and Mary (Glennon) Sullivan. Devoted sister of Kathleen and Frances Sullivan of Brighton and the late Mary Hull. Cherished aunt of Karen and Steven Bird, Stephen and Jane Hull, Michael and Lisa Hull, Mary Hull and Steve Stearns. Great-aunt of Caitlyn Johnson, Jennifer Bird, Michael, and Joshua Hull. Great-great-aunt of Avery, Brooke and Cameron Johnson. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (Nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Saturday, September 21st, at 9:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market Street, Brighton, at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Friday, September 20th, from 4-7 pm. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Alice may be made to St. Francis House, 39 Boylston St., Boston, MA 02116, or Father Bill's & MainSpring, 430 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA 02301. For directions and guestbook please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617-782-1000
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
