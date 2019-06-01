Boston Globe Obituaries
Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home
4 Common Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-0135
ALICE JEFFERSON
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
8:45 AM
Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home
4 Common Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
71 Central St
Stoneham, MA
JEFFERSON, Alice Theresa Age 96, of Stoneham, passed away May 31, 2019. Born in Somerville, MA and raised in Stoneham; daughter of the late Ernest W. and Alice T. (Curran) Jefferson. Sister of Robert Jefferson of Little River, SC and the late Patricia Rosen and William Jefferson. Survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews. Funeral from Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home, 4 Common St., STONEHAM, Tuesday beginning at 8:45 A.M. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham at 10:00 A.M. Interment in Lindenwood Cemetery with military honors.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019
