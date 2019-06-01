|
|
JEFFERSON, Alice Theresa Age 96, of Stoneham, passed away May 31, 2019. Born in Somerville, MA and raised in Stoneham; daughter of the late Ernest W. and Alice T. (Curran) Jefferson. Sister of Robert Jefferson of Little River, SC and the late Patricia Rosen and William Jefferson. Survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews. Funeral from Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home, 4 Common St., STONEHAM, Tuesday beginning at 8:45 A.M. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham at 10:00 A.M. Interment in Lindenwood Cemetery with military honors.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 2, 2019