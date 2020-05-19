Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lane Funeral Home
760 Main Street
Winchester, MA 01890
(781) 729-2580
Resources
More Obituaries for ALICE TROIANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALICE TROIANO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALICE TROIANO Obituary
TROIANO, Alice Of Winchester, May 17, Alice Patricia (McCarthy), beloved wife of the late Nicholas F. Troiano. Daughter of the late Mrs. Mary (Whyte) McCarthy of Brookline, MA and the late Michael J. McCarthy. Mother of Michael J. and wife Rita of Hooksett, NH, Nicholas F. of Lexington, Christine M. Wolfe of Woburn and Stephen of Winchester. Also survived by grandson William Wolfe, III, granddaughter Kathryn Troiano, granddaughter Nicole (Wolfe) Gleason and her husband Ryan, and her great-grandson Wyatt. Alice was a graduate of Regis College and was predeceased by her 3 brothers and 6 sisters. Funeral arrangements will be provided by the Lane Funeral Home of WINCHESTER, MA.

Services: In consideration of our current restrictions, services for Alice will be held privately and her burial will be at Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made online to the .

For online condolences please visit www.lanefuneral.com Lane Funeral Home

Winchester

781.729.2580
Published in The Boston Globe on May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALICE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lane Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -