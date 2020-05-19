|
TROIANO, Alice Of Winchester, May 17, Alice Patricia (McCarthy), beloved wife of the late Nicholas F. Troiano. Daughter of the late Mrs. Mary (Whyte) McCarthy of Brookline, MA and the late Michael J. McCarthy. Mother of Michael J. and wife Rita of Hooksett, NH, Nicholas F. of Lexington, Christine M. Wolfe of Woburn and Stephen of Winchester. Also survived by grandson William Wolfe, III, granddaughter Kathryn Troiano, granddaughter Nicole (Wolfe) Gleason and her husband Ryan, and her great-grandson Wyatt. Alice was a graduate of Regis College and was predeceased by her 3 brothers and 6 sisters. Funeral arrangements will be provided by the Lane Funeral Home of WINCHESTER, MA.
Services: In consideration of our current restrictions, services for Alice will be held privately and her burial will be at Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made online to the .
