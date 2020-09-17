VOSGERICHIAN, Alice (Ekmekjian) Of Belmont, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on September 16, 2020. She was 72 years old. She was the beloved wife of the late Garo Vosgerichian. Alice is survived by her devoted and loving son, Dr. George Vosgerichian, and her dear sister Ardemis Ekmekjian, both of Belmont. She also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who were like family. Alice was a devoted member of St. Stephen's Armenian Church in Watertown and member of the Ladies Guild, where she volunteered countless hours at the church. She was also very involved in the local Armenian community and was involved with the Armenian Relief Society (ARS), National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) and Armenian Museum of America (AMA). She was beloved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed. Visiting Hours will be held at the Giragosian Funeral Home, 576 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt. 16), WATERTOWN, on Sunday, September 20th, from 3-5 pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Federal & state guidelines will be followed. Masks and social distancing will be required, and capacity will be controlled. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and public safety measures, Funeral Services will be held privately. Expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to St. Stephen's Armenian Church, 32 Elton Ave., Watertown, MA 02472 or St. Stephen's Armenian Elementary School (SSAES), 47 Nichols Ave., Watertown, MA 02472. For directions, guestbook and to light a candle in her memory, visitwww.giragosianfuneralhome.com
Giragosian Funeral Home, Inc.
617-924-0606