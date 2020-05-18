Boston Globe Obituaries
Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
15 Miller Street
Medfield, MA 02052
(508) 359-2000
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALICE WHEELER Obituary
WHEELER, Alice Age 67, of Medfield MA, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 8, 2020 after a long battle with ALS. She is survived by her loving husband Gary Wheeler of Medfield, daughter Robin (Wheeler) Mailhot of Woburn, son Brian Wheeler, her sister Janet Watson of Marco Island, FL, son-in-law Aaron Mailhot, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a future time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Healey Center for ALS at The Massachusetts General Hospital. See robertsmitchellcaruso.com for additional information. Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on May 20, 2020
