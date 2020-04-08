Boston Globe Obituaries
|
ALICE (SALAMIE) ZAIDAN

ALICE (SALAMIE) ZAIDAN Obituary
ZAIDAN, Alice (Salamie) Of West Roxbury, April 7, 2020. Loving mother of June Zaidan of West Roxbury and the late Samuel and Anthony Zaidan. Beloved Grandma of Jeremy, Christopher and Aaron Zaidan and great-grandmother of Sireea, James and Jovie. Funeral Services will be private. Contributions in Alice's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Guestbook available at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020
