COHEN, Alida J. On Thursday, April 16, 2020, Alida J. Cohen, loving wife of Harris; mother of Charlotte and son-in-law, Neil Sheer; Eileen and Barbara Cohen; and grandmother of Hannah and Haley Cohen, passed away two weeks short of her 89th birthday. Alida was born on April 28, 1931 in Boston, MA to Charles and Henrietta Kosky. On January 16, 1949, she married Harris and their 71-year journey together began. She was at his side through many business ventures, but her commitment to her children always took priority. She will be forever admired for the unending support she provided to Barbara through her life's challenges. Alida was extremely creative – her incredible hand-knit sweaters, beautiful paintings, and hand-made greeting cards will always be treasured. She was an avid reader and was always up to date on the latest news and politics. Alida took tremendous pride in her participation in the Holocaust Stamps Project, founded by her daughter Charlotte, trimming and counting thousands of stamps over the course of many years. She always enjoyed daily phone calls from Eileen during her commute to and from work. In recent years, she found tremendous joy being "Nana" to Hannah and Haley, and sharing with them her love of cooking, flower gardening and holiday traditions. A private Graveside Service will be held at Sharon Memorial Park. Remembrances in memory of Alida may be made to the Rabbi's Discretionary Fund, Temple Sinai of Sharon, 25 Canton St., Sharon, MA 02067 or to the Sharon Public Library, 11 North Main St., Sharon, MA 02067.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020