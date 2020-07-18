|
SALLAH, Aline C. (Powers) Age 87, passed away on May 19, 2020 with her family by her side in Boynton Beach, FL from complications due to Alzheimer's disease. Aline was born August 11, 1932 in Medford, MA to the late Christopher and Inez "Billie" Powers of Winchester, MA. Aline was predeceased by husband Majeed (Jimmy) Sallah. She is survived by her beloved children, Christopher Sallah (Jocelyn Levin) and Melissa Sallah (Jared Downey), and her younger siblings, Christine Cullen (Robert), Stephen Powers (Susan) and Anne Powers (Richard Kraus). Aline provided loving guidance to her siblings from an early age. They cared for her with love and compassion in her final years. She was treasured "Yaya" to Georgia Hart, Balen, Fionn and Roan Sallah, and grandmother to Alissa Sallah. "Auntie Beanie" was much loved by her many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. She maintained loving relationships with Jennifer Cullen, Stephen Cullen, Becky Joo (Cullen) Latraverse, Arwen (Kraus) Severance, Danon Perry, Arthur Kraus, Sheryl (Powers) Mayette, Sandra (Powers) Murphy, Stephanie (Powers) D'Agostino, Stephanie (Sallah) Tashjy, Gregory Sallah, Bruce Sallah, Charles (Chuck) Sallah, James Sallah, Bethany Pratt, Eileen Matz, Rachel (Matz) Refalo and Helen Murphy. Aline began her professional career at Kidder, Peabody & Co in 1951. She attended Northeastern University and the New York Institute of Finance before passing the NYSE Registered Representative Exam in February 1958. She received governmental security clearance in 1960 and was made Manager of Technical Publications at ADCOM in 1965. She had an exceptional intellect and was clearly ahead of her time. Aline loved family vacations, reading, travel and coffee. She loved entertaining all the children with old-timey nursery rhymes (Three little bees...). Aline was an avid skier and had a home in Jackson County, NH, where she could be found happily skiing Wildcat every weekend during the season. Her children will plan a Memorial as weather and health conditions permit. Donations to | Alzheimer's Disease & Dementia Help.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020