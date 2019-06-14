|
GARABEDIAN, Alishan Of Sudbury, June 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Rosine (Diarbakerly) Garabedian. Devoted father of Maral Hawes and her husband Donald, Ardashes Garabedian and his wife Annette, Raffi Garabedian and his wife Palig and Salpi Tnkjian and her husband Alexan. Loving grandfather of Rachel, Andrew, Ashley, Alishan, Iskander, Lara, Nikeol, Kyle and Lori. Brother of Hermine and Anahid Garabedian. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Service at Saint Stephen's Armenian Church, 38 Elton Avenue, Watertown on Thursday, June 20 at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours at the Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, 558 Mount Auburn Street, WATERTOWN, on Wednesday, June 19 from 5 - 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Saint Stephen's Armenian Church. Burial at Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2019