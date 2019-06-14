Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home
558 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-7400
Resources
More Obituaries for ALISHAN GARABEDIAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALISHAN GARABEDIAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ALISHAN GARABEDIAN Obituary
GARABEDIAN, Alishan Of Sudbury, June 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Rosine (Diarbakerly) Garabedian. Devoted father of Maral Hawes and her husband Donald, Ardashes Garabedian and his wife Annette, Raffi Garabedian and his wife Palig and Salpi Tnkjian and her husband Alexan. Loving grandfather of Rachel, Andrew, Ashley, Alishan, Iskander, Lara, Nikeol, Kyle and Lori. Brother of Hermine and Anahid Garabedian. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Service at Saint Stephen's Armenian Church, 38 Elton Avenue, Watertown on Thursday, June 20 at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours at the Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, 558 Mount Auburn Street, WATERTOWN, on Wednesday, June 19 from 5 - 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Saint Stephen's Armenian Church. Burial at Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home
Download Now