D'AMARIO, Alison Chalmers Passed away on November 22, 2019. She was 85 years old. Alison was born on September 25, 1934 and grew up in Scarsdale, New York. Upon graduating magna cum laude from Smith College in 1956 she moved to New York City, where she worked at Scribner's Books and the United Nations. New York City was also where she met and married her husband, Edmund.
Alison resided in Topsfield, MA from 1963 until the time of her death. She taught English at Masconomet Regional High School for nearly two decades and was a beloved mentor to many students. Upon resigning from Masconomet, she became the director of education at the Salem Witch Museum, where she worked for 27 years, helping to establish the annual Salem Award. She garnered an international reputation as an authority on the Salem witch trials and lectured frequently on their relevance to current events.
After leaving the museum, she continued to pursue her passion for teaching at both the Immigrant Learning Center in Malden and at North Shore Community College where she taught ESL. Alison found time to volunteer at the Northeast Animal Shelter and the Topsfield Historical Society. A gifted writer, she also contributed many human-interest stories to Topsfield's Tri-Town Transcript.
Alison loved to travel and took several trips to Europe with her family and friends. Among her favorite trips were those to France with her daughter Julia, as well as two horseback riding treks with her daughter Nina to Portugal and Wyoming. She celebrated her 70th birthday with her family in the Scottish Highlands.
Ever active and athletic, Alison loved to ride her horse, Jessie throughout the local state parks; she played tennis in several North Shore leagues and took daily walks around Topsfield with her beloved dog, Sadie.
Her unbounded generosity, compassion, intellectual curiosity and humor enriched the lives of those fortunate enough to be close to her.
Alison is survived by Edmund, her husband of 60 years and her children; Julia, of Eagleville, California; Thomas, his wife Heidi Hood, and their daughter Olivia Alison, of Melrose, Massachusetts; Nina and her husband Mio Nakamura, of Brooklyn, New York.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave, Salem, MA 01970 www.neas.org
The celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, December 14th, 2019 at The Emerson Center, 9 East Common Street, Topsfield, MA from 2-5pm.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 28, 2019