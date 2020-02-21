|
STORM, Alison Gail Of Norwell, MA, passed away quietly on Monday, February 17th, surrounded by family and friends, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Gail was born in 1937 to Alison and Oliver Stoddard, of Hanover. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, John Joseph Storm, her children Heather Storm of Norwell, Holly (Donald) Little of Ipswich and Stephen (Jane) Dolan of Sandwich. She also leaves four grandchildren, David and Kylie Dolan, and Donald and James Little, and two sisters Jo-Ellen Wood of Hanover and Susan (Bob) Duran of Westford. A private Memorial Service will be held this Summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a or Norwell VNA Pat Roche Hospice House, 86 Turkey Hill Ln., Hingham, MA 02043. For additional information and the online guestbook, please visit www.DowningChapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020