SCHNIPPER, Alison Meryl Of Hull, MA, died suddenly after a long illness on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the age of 28. Loving daughter of Amy Albert-Schnipper and Philip Schnipper. Cherished granddaughter of Eleanor Albert of Hull and Ethel Schnipper of Florida. Beloved, niece, cousin and friend to many. A graduate of Hull High School Class of 2008. She attended the Park School of Communications at Ithaca College, where Alison was inducted into the Marketing Honor Society. Her two years at Ithaca were joyful but interrupted by a diagnosis of leukemia and two subsequent stem cell bone marrow transplants for relapses. Despite the many medical and physical challenges confronted with, Alison completed a Certificate in Paralegal Studies and graduated from Leslie University with honors. Alison will be remembered for her love of life, friends, and fun. She possessed a keen sense of humor, quick wit, loving nature, and bright smile that will be missed by all. Funeral services will be held at Temple Israel of Nantasket, 9 Hadassah Way, Hull, MA on Sunday, July 14th at 11:30AM, followed by burial in Hull Village Cemetery, 1111 Nantasket Avenue, Hull, MA. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in memory of Alison may be made to the Alison Schnipper Fund at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or to Temple Israel of Nantasket, PO Box 526, Hull, MA 02045. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel 781-821-4600 www.stanetskycanton.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2019