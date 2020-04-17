|
|
CATTO, Alistair J. A. Age 68, died peacefully at home with his wife Bonnie at his side on Saturday, April 11 from complications of ALS. He leaves behind his wife Bonnie, his parents Dr. Alexander Catto and Susan Catto of England, brothers Drs. Christopher and Colin Catto of England and Anthony Catto of Thailand, sisters-in-law Madeleine Sifantus and Heather White and brother-in-law Harris MacNeill as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was born in Forfar, Angus, Scotland and attended Fettes College in Edinburgh, where he played squash and rugby and graduated in 1969. He then attended Amherst College, where he was a member of the Delta Kappa Epsilon Fraternity and played on the squash team. Originally a member of the class of 1973, he graduated in 1974 so considered himself the class of 1973 ½. He married his college girlfriend Bonnie MacNeill on July 26, 1975. At first they lived in Philadelphia, but soon moved back to Massachusetts to Sunderland, then in 1978 to South Hadley. Alistair worked at Amherst College in the Development Office and then started his own business, Aerial Photography Int'l, which specialized in aerial photographs of golf courses and buildings. Later he worked in golf retail. Although Alistair came late to the game of golf, he became a fanatic golfer with much success. He joined The Orchards Golf Club in the fall of 1978 where he won 6 club championships; he was also at times a member of The Forfar, Amherst and Greenfield Golf Clubs where he also won championships. He was a member of The Old Fettesian Golfing Society and was elected to The Western Mass. Golf Hall of Fame. He had too many golf accomplishments to include but some highlights are: playing in the U.S. Public Links where he reached the round of 16, 3 U.S. Amateurs, 2 Senior U.S. Amateurs, 3 British Amateurs, 2 British Seniors, 3 Canadian Seniors, the Northeast Amateur, a 7th in The St. Andrews Links Trophy. He had victories in the prestigious Hornblower, the Vermont and Cape Cod Senior Opens, 2 Sheerin Trophies with Bonnie, 2 Mass Four-Balls with Dean Godek, The Western Mass. Amateur and Senior Opens. He was a member of several Tri-State teams and had 9 holes-in-one and two double eagles. Alistair was a wonderful husband and friend to many, both inside and outside of the golfing community. He invented unique and humorous names for almost everyone he knew. He was kind, generous, witty, excellent company, and friends with people from many walks of life. A Memorial Service will be held in the future and the Curran-O'Brien Funeral Home is handling all arrangements. Complete notice to appear on Friday, April 24, 2020.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 18, 2020