QUAN, Alix Minton Age 58, of Somerville, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston after a courageous year-long battle with cancer. Born in Poughkeepsie, NY, Alix grew up in Yonkers, NY, and spent summers at her family homestead in Shelburne Falls, MA. She received a B.A. in Mathematics from Boston University and an M.S. in Library Science from Simmons College. Alix worked for many years at her hometown Somerville Public Library and later served as the Assistant Director and Head of Reference at the State Library of Massachusetts, where she found sanctuary in the collections and archives of the Massachusetts State House. Alix was an avid and adventurous traveler who explored the world, but Hawaii held a special place in her heart and she returned there often. Her other passions in life included crossword puzzles, books, the New England Patriots, the Boston Red Sox, and sharing good food with family and friends. Survivors include her loving husband of 31 years Michael Quan, beloved son William Quan, sister Susanna (Eric) Graham, sister-in law Sandra (Robert) Ow, brothers-in-law James (Hannah) Quan and Steven (Alice) Quan, nieces Campbell and Severance Graham, Jennifer (Ian) Bardorf, and Sarah and Emily Quan, nephews Harry Graham and Richard (Tina) Ow. Her parents William and Olive Minton and in-laws Chester and Paula Quan predeceased her. We wish to recognize the teams at Massachusetts General Hospital, who cared for Alix, and their vital cancer research. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alix's memory may be made online at https://because.massgeneral.org/AlixQuan. Alternatively, checks can be made payable to Massachusetts General Hospital, c/o Development Office, Attn: Meagan Coons, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114 and please note "in memory of Alix Quan" in the memo line so we can direct your donation to cholangiocarcinoma research. A Memorial Service date and location are pending. Burial will be in Arms Cemetery, Shelburne Falls. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 11, 2019