1/1
ALIZ N. (DEMIRJIAN) HOOGASIAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALIZ's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOOGASIAN, Aliz N. (Demirjian) Age 97 of Framingham, passed away on August 30, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Seragan and Naomi Demirjian of Worcester. She graduated from North High School and the New England Institute of Secretarial Science, both in Worcester. Before moving to Framingham, Aliz was secretary for 11 years to the Managing Editors of the Worcester Telegram and the Evening Gazette. In Framingham, she was an executive secretary at Perini Corp. for 12 years, retiring in 1979.

Aliz was a member of the Armenian Church of Our Saviour in Worcester and of the Armenian Church of the Holy Translators in Framingham. Aliz was the wife for 44 years of Harry Hoogasian, who died in 1995. Her sister, Anne Demirjian, predeceased her in 2007. She is survived by her sons Seth and wife Lisa of Brookline and Russell and wife Karine of Framingham. She is also survived by her granddaughter Amy of Aurora, Colorado, her grandson Daniel of Somerville, grandsons Jackson and Greyson of Brookline, and three great-grandchildren, Lainey, Cody and Wesley of Aurora, Colorado.

Visiting hours will be held at the Armenian Church of Our Saviour in Worcester on Friday, September 4 at 10 am, followed by a funeral service at 11 am. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery, Worcester. Nordgren Memorial Chapel, 300 Lincoln St., Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Armenian Church of Our Saviour, 87 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609, or the Armenian Church of the Holy Translators, 38 Franklin Street, Framingham, MA 01701. To leave an online condolence message, please visit

Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
10:00 AM
Armenian Church of Our Saviour
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Armenian Church of Our Saviour
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nordgren Memorial Chapel
300 Lincoln Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-852-2161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved