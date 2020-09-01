HOOGASIAN, Aliz N. (Demirjian) Age 97 of Framingham, passed away on August 30, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Seragan and Naomi Demirjian of Worcester. She graduated from North High School and the New England Institute of Secretarial Science, both in Worcester. Before moving to Framingham, Aliz was secretary for 11 years to the Managing Editors of the Worcester Telegram and the Evening Gazette. In Framingham, she was an executive secretary at Perini Corp. for 12 years, retiring in 1979.Aliz was a member of the Armenian Church of Our Saviour in Worcester and of the Armenian Church of the Holy Translators in Framingham. Aliz was the wife for 44 years of Harry Hoogasian, who died in 1995. Her sister, Anne Demirjian, predeceased her in 2007. She is survived by her sons Seth and wife Lisa of Brookline and Russell and wife Karine of Framingham. She is also survived by her granddaughter Amy of Aurora, Colorado, her grandson Daniel of Somerville, grandsons Jackson and Greyson of Brookline, and three great-grandchildren, Lainey, Cody and Wesley of Aurora, Colorado.Visiting hours will be held at the Armenian Church of Our Saviour in Worcester on Friday, September 4 at 10 am, followed by a funeral service at 11 am. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery, Worcester. Nordgren Memorial Chapel, 300 Lincoln St., Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Armenian Church of Our Saviour, 87 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609, or the Armenian Church of the Holy Translators, 38 Franklin Street, Framingham, MA 01701. To leave an online condolence message, please visit