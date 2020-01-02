|
BRACKETT, Allan C. Age 89, of Brewster, MA and Beverly Hills, FL, formerly of Concord, MA, Dec. 30, 2019. He leaves behind his longtime companion, Helen Kennerly of Scarborough, ME, his brother Warren Brackett of Lafayette, CA, one son Gary Brackett and his wife Betsey of West Chesterfield, NH, one daughter Sandra Andreson of Maynard, MA, a granddaughter Elizabeth Coard and her husband Mackey, grandson Ryan Brackett, and granddaughter Kate Brackett. Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford will be private. U.S. Navy Veteran – Korean War. For his full obituary and online guestbook, visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 5, 2020