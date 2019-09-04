|
MAIDEN, Allan D. Jr. Allan Douglas Maiden, Jr., age 64, of Weymouth, passed away on Tuesday, September 3rd. Beloved husband of Laurie A. (Villard). Devoted father of Scott and his wife Tristan of Holbrook, Keeley and her fiancé David Boutross of Hingham, Corey of Bridgewater and Brianna Maiden of Weymouth. Dear brother of Jane Bennett and her husband Mark of Milton and Richard Maiden and his wife Lisa of Brockton. Loving papa of Breyson and Harper. Also survived by caring nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Monday, Sept. 9th from 10 am to 2 pm closing with a Blessing at 1:30 pm. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery. Donations may be made in his memory to The , MA, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. For complete obituary and website please see alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
