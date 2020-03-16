|
ROBINSON, Allan Daniel Age 95, cherished husband, for almost 74 years, of Muriel (Cohen). Beloved father of Linda and Arthur Siegal and Ricky Robinson. Adored grandfather of Lori and Gary Sklar, Jeffrey and Brooke Siegal, and Sheri and Eric Monheimer. Treasured great-grandfather of Jared, Colby, Ethan and Zoey Sklar, Drew and Brett Siegal, Brandon, Jake and Ashley Monheimer. Allan was a decorated medic in World War ll. He received 2 two Purple Hearts, an American Campaign medal, a French Croix De Guerre, a Silver Service Star and many others. His service included "D-Day," The Battle of the Bulge and numerous other battles throughout Europe. Allan was the proud owner of "Robinson's Hardware" of Roxbury and South Boston. He loved working with his father, Murray, his mother, Shirley, his wife, Muriel, and his son, Ricky. Allan's happiest moments were spent with his family. Private Services are being held. Memorial contributions may be made to BIDMC Needham. http://www.bidneedham.org/giving www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2020