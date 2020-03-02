|
PULSIFER, Allan James Of Easton, MA, formerly of Winthrop, MA, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the age of 69. Predeceased by parents George and Margaret and brother Robert, he is survived by wife Faye Miller, children Rachael and Zack, and brothers Peter and Dave. A Celebration of his Life will be held at Bay Pointe Waterfront Restaurant, 64 Washington Ct., Quincy, MA on Sunday, March 8th, from 12-4pm. All who knew him are welcome. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 3, 2020