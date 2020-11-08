CICCONE, Allan L. "Jay" Jr. Suddenly, Nov. 7, 2020, age 55. Son of Allan L. Ciccone, Sr. and the late Patricia N. "Patti" (Maloney) Ciccone. He leaves his beloved girlfriend, Diane Shepard. Devoted Father of Allan L. Ciccone, III and his wife Andrea of Framingham, Joseph Ciccone and his fiancée Mihaela Manea of Newton, Caitlin Connolly and husband Chris of Braintree, Colleen Ciccone of Mendon, and his little buddy, the Ghost. Cherished grandfather of Alessia Ciccone and Cameron Connolly. Dear brother of Margie Ciccone and her husband Tom Smith, Shannon DeStefano and her husband Tom, all of Newton and the late Mary Kendall. Also survived by many aunts,uncles, and nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Jay was serving his 7th term as alderman on the Newton City Council. He retired from the Sherborn Police Department after 17 years of service. Jay was devoted to his community and belonged to various neighborhood organizations, including the St. Mary of Carmen Society. He also coached football and baseball teams in the area at various levels of competition. Visiting Hours in the Andrew J. Magni & Son Funeral Home, 365 Watertown St., Rt. 16, NEWTON, Thursday, Nov. 12, from 4-8PM, and again Friday morning, at 9:30AM, before proceeding to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton for a 10:30AM Funeral Mass. Burial, Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Bobby Donahue Scholarship Fund, 27 Kenyon St., Auburndale, MA 02466. The Wake and Funeral Mass will be held according to state Coronavirus rules, so masks and social distancing are required and the overall number of people gathering will be limited. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Allan L. "Jay" Jr. CICCONE