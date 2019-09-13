|
TOOLE , Dr. Allan Lawrence Died peacefully at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts with his family by his side on the 2nd of September, 2019. Allan was 87 years old. Allan was born Nov. 3, 1931, in New Haven, Connecticut, one of four children born to Edward Dillon and Alice Curley Toole. He spent his early years in Scarsdale, New York, and summers in Branford, Connecticut, especially at the Pine Orchard Country Club, which he spoke about fondly. Allan graduated from Phillips Academy, Andover, Massachusetts in 1950, where he excelled in sports and academics. He completed his undergraduate education at Yale University, class of 1954 and received his Doctor of Medicine from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons in 1958. His professional internship, fellowship, and residency was spent at Yale University Medical Center followed by his chief residency of surgery at the Veterans Administration Hospital in West Haven, Connecticut, 1964. Known affectionately as "Doc", Allan lived most of his life in New Haven, Connecticut, followed by Wellington, Florida and Nantucket, Massachusetts. He opened a private practice with his lifelong friend and medical partner, Dr. Harold Stern-Thoracic and Cardiovascular Associates of New Haven- following his residency. Doc dedicated 35 years of work to Yale-New Haven Hospital and The Hospital of Saint Raphael. Through his quiet and empathetic bedside manner, he garnered the love and trust of his patients and the admiration of his colleagues. A gifted surgeon who touched many lives profoundly, Allan performed one of the first pulmonary embolectomy procedures during open-heart surgery. Over 3 decades, Allan wrote numerous medical papers, many in collaboration with Dr. Stern that was published in the New England Journal of Medicine and the Annals of Thoracic Surgery, among others. He was an Associate Professor at the Yale School of Medicine, where he mentored many surgical residents, interns, and colleagues. Second to his love of medicine was Allan's passion for the game of golf. Playing on beautiful courses in California, Puerto Rico, Ireland, Florida, and Nantucket, he adored walking the groomed fairways with his sons, grandchildren, and friends. He was a longtime member of the New Haven Country Club, Palm Beach Polo Country Club, and Sankaty Head Golf Club. Through his golf game, Doc developed long-lasting friendships and often espoused that golf was a metaphor for life. The only thing Doc liked better than a spirited political discussion was staying updated on world events. His intellectual curiosity was unwavering and when his vision faltered later in life, as an avid reader, Allan adapted graciously and became a devotee of recorded books. One of his favorites, Prisoners of Geography, wrapped up his love of history, geography and politics all in one. He read it at least 6 times over the last couple of years. Allan will be remembered lovingly as a devoted father who laid a solid foundation for his family. He displayed a strong work ethic, was free of pretense and was a kind and genuine human being. A quiet yet formidable man, Allan lived life on his own terms. Allan's greatest love was his family, his four children, Cynthia Hayes, Edward Toole and his wife Rachel Hobart, Michael Toole and his partner Danielle O'Dell, James Toole and his partner Emily Molden and his eight grandchildren, Alison and Annie Hayes, Sam, Henry and Maggie Toole and Jake, Katie and Sophie Toole. Allan is also survived by three beloved siblings, Edward Toole, Louise Healey, and David Toole and sister-in-law, Doreen Toole. Allan is remembered with love by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Nikki S. Toole, as well as Norine Toole, sister-in-law and James Healey, brother-in-law. A Celebration of Life reception will be held at Sankaty Head Golf Club, Nantucket on Saturday, September 28th from 5:30-7:30 and in New Haven, Connecticut at the Union League Cafe restaurant on October 20th from 1:00-3:00. Friends and family kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Dr. Toole's memory to MedFlight at www.Bostonmedflight.org/donate P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019