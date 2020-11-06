DAVIS, Allan Littlefield 1930-2020 Of Sudbury, MA, died November 3, 2020. He was born in Boston and graduated from Newton High School and Governor Dummer Academy. He received a BA in history from Hobart College, and after serving in the military, received a BFA degree in graphic design from the Rhode Island School of Design. He was a co-founder of Omnigraphics, Inc., a design firm located in Cambridge, and he practiced graphic design for 35 years, having received many national and international awards.
Mr. Davis is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Mary (Standish), of Sudbury. He also leaves his son Steven Standish Davis of Sudbury, his daughter Pamela Elizabeth Doucett and her husband Rick Doucett of Framingham. In accordance with his wishes, there will be no Calling Hours or Funeral Services. There will be a private family Burial at Mt. Wadsworth Cemetery in Sudbury. For online guestbook, please visit www.Duckett-Waterman.com