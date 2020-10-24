KLINE, Allan M. Allan Michael Kline, 75, of Sudbury, MA, passed away on October 23, 2020. Son of the late Terry and James Kline. For 52 years he was the devoted husband to wife, Nan (Weinstein) Kline. Proud father of Rick (Karen) and David (Amy), and cherished grandfather of Casey, Brady, Noah and Annie. Dear brother of Linda (Walt) Anderson. Private graveside services will be held at Beit Olam East Cemetery in Wayland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or to National Brain Tumor Society, 55 Chapel St., Suite 200, Newton, MA 02458. For full obituary, please visit www.brezniakfuneraldirectors.com