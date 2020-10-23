KLINE, Allan Michael Allan Michael Kline, 75, of Sudbury, MA, passed away on October 23, 2020 after a courageously fought battle. Fearless until the end, he was a proud, loving, and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, nephew, friend, Chief Financial Officer, and the ultimate Red Sox fan. Born in New Rochelle, NY and raised in West Orange, NJ, he was the adoring son of the late Terry and James Kline. For 52 years he was the devoted husband to wife, Nan (Weinstein) Kline. Proud father of Rick (Karen) of San Carlos, CA and David (Amy) of Brookline, and cherished grandfather of Casey, Brady, Noah and Annie. Dear brother of Linda (Walt) Anderson. He graduated from UMass and Wharton Business School. A lifelong sports enthusiast, some of his favorite memories and proudest accomplishments were on the basketball court, golf course, and baseball field. Winning his NJ High School state championship in 1963 remained a highlight; he maintained lifelong friendships with many of his teammates. His extreme passion for the Red Sox is a metaphor for the wholehearted pride, undying loyalty, fierce commitment, and endless support that he offered all whom he loved. Even more significant than his prized Red Sox, the role of sports fan he relished most was played out while watching his children and grandchildren play their respective sports. Private graveside services will be held at Beit Olam East Cemetery in Wayland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or to National Brain Tumor Society, 55 Chapel St., Suite 200, Newton, MA 02458. brezniakfuneraldirectors.com