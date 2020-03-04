Boston Globe Obituaries
|
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
ALLAN P. HOWLEY


1943 - 2020
ALLAN P. HOWLEY Obituary
HOWLEY, Allan P. Age 76, of Methuen, formerly of Natick, died Friday, February 28th, in Boston. Devoted father to Rayann MacDonald (Kevin) of Hopedale, Robyn Howley (Scott Macdonald) of Texas, and Renee Howley of Natick. Former husband of Anna Howley (Hannigan). Loving Papa to Ella and Ryan MacDonald, and Lily Macdonald. Brother of George Howley of Milford, Arlene Segool of Billerica, Marilyn Reed of South Carolina, Diana Traynor of Maine, Patricia Howley of Watertown, and the late Robert Howley. Son of the late George and Takle (Brench) Howley. Worked at Raytheon as a sheet metal worker until retirement. Funeral in the chapel of John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON, on Tuesday, March 10th at 11am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours on Monday, March 9th, from 4-8 pm in the Funeral Home. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 and designated for Esophageal Cancer Research. For directions or to sign guestbook, www.everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons 508-653-4342 Natick

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2020
