PETRIE, Allan R. Of Northbridge, formerly of South Boston, passed away on March 23, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Christine A. (Gribaudo) Petrie. Devoted mother of Steven P., his wife Sandy of Upton, Christine M. Mullen, her husband Jack of South Boston, Paul A. Of Northbridge, the late Robert A. and Gail A. Petrie. Loving brother of Anita A. Griffin, Robert and the late Richard Petrie. Also survived by 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Al was a veteran of the USAF, Korea, and the Commander of the Paul J. Saunders A.L Post # 383. All services will be private at this time. Al is going to be interred with his wife Christine in the MA National Cemetery, Bourne. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Announcement will follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Al's memory to the South Boston Catholic Academy or the Gate of Heaven Parish, c/o St. Brigid Parish, 841 East Broadway, South Boston, MA 02127. O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester St.
South Boston, MA 02127
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 25, 2020