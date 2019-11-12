|
MacDONALD, Allan R.J. Age 87, of North Attleboro, MA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Life Care Center of Attleboro in Attleboro, MA. He was the beloved husband of the late Marilyn (Gebhardt) MacDonald, who passed away on April 14, 2011. Born on December 12, 1931 in Boston, MA, he was the son of the late Allan Ronald MacDonald and the late Margaret (MacPherson) MacDonald. A graduate of Cathedral High School, he then attended Boston University where he received an Associates in Arts degree. Allan then proudly and honorably served our country in the United States Army. He later spent most of his career as a salesperson at Modernfold. Prior to residing in North Attleboro, he lived in Walpole, MA, where he had been a member of the Lion's Club. After retirement, he moved to the home he and Marilyn built in Moultonborough, NH. He then spent many enjoyable years working at Castle in the Clouds as a tour guide and tram driver. Allan was a genuinely warm, outgoing man with a wonderful sense of humor who loved telling jokes. He loved sports, especially rooting for the Boston home teams. He was an avid and passionate golfer and alpine and cross-country skier. He loved New Hampshire, where he vacationed for many years before building his home there, enjoying all that the mountains and lakes had to offer. Allan had a special place in his heart for animals, particularly cats and dogs. More than anything, he simply loved life and cherished spending time with his family. Allan was the loving father of Joan M. Ciancarelli and her husband Paul F. Ciancarelli of North Attleboro, MA; Allan MacDonald of South Carolina; and Frank MacDonald of Florida. He was the proud grandfather of Taryn E. Degon and her husband Brian D. Degon of North Attleboro; and Jessica L. Downey and her husband Brian A. Downey of North Attleboro. Allan was the adoring great-grandfather of Teresa M. Degon, Samuel D. Degon, Cole A. Downey, and Julia F. Downey. He was predeceased by his siblings: Catherine "Kay" MacDonald, Phyllis Downey, and Anne Smith, and leaves several nieces and nephews. Friends and family are cordially invited to honor and remember Allan by gathering for a Visitation with Veteran's Honors on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. in the "Memorial Chapel" of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of ATTLEBORO FALLS, North Attleboro, MA. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 58 Church Street, North Attleboro, MA, with Military Honors following. Burial services will be privately held at a later date, at which time Allan will be laid to rest alongside his dear late wife, Marilyn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Allan to Life Care Center of Attleboro Activity Fund, 969 Park Street, Attleboro, MA 02703. Dyer-Lake Funeral Home (508) 695-0200
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 13, 2019