Rogers, Allan Jr. 61, of Rye Beach, NH, formerly of Andover, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Born in Lawrence, a son of Joyce (Demers) Phinney of Seabrook Beach, NH and the late Allan B Rogers. Beloved husband and best friend to the late Cara Jean (Brown) Rogers who predeceased him in 2012; loving brother to Amy Rogers Dittrich and her husband Timothy of Swampscott and Walter E. Rogers and his wife Deborah of Rye, NH. Also survived by nieces, Sarah Rogers of Dedham, Alexandra O'Sullivan of Myrtle Beach, SC and Hannah Rogers of Exeter, NH; nephews, Tyler Dittrich of Natick, Dylan Dittrich of Boston and Emerson Rogers of Marblehead. For the last 20 plus years, Allan was a very successful Realtor on the New Hampshire Seacoast, most recently with Carey & Giampa Realtors and previously with Bentley By The Sea. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a celebration of life Mass at 11 AM on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at St. Theresa Church, 815 Central Road, Rye Beach. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Allan may be made to Massachusetts General Hospital for the benefit of Stem Cell Transplant Discovery. Checks can be made payable to Massachusetts General Hospital, c/o Tyrone Latin, Mass General Hospital Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Allan's memorial website, sign his tribute wall or for directions.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019