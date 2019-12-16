Boston Globe Obituaries
DAVIS, Allan S. Of Stoughton, formerly of West Roxbury, passed away peacefully at home on December 14, 2019, surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Rosemarie "Lola" (Damata) Davis. Loving father of Christopher A. Davis of Brockton and Matthew J. Davis of Stoughton. Devoted grandfather of Jessica Davis. Son of Thelma Henry of Norton. Brother of Ralph Davis of Norton. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Thursday, December 19th, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Name Church at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours Wednesday, 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends invited. For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 17, 2019
