DR. ALLAN S. HARTMAN

DR. ALLAN S. HARTMAN Obituary
HARTMAN, Dr. Allan S. Passed away on August 26, 2019. at the age of 90, after a courageous battle with metastatic prostate cancer. Allan was husband of 57 years to Anne (Detarando) Hartman, father to Stephan Hartman (Victoria) and Laurie Vitali (Giorgio), Granddaddy to Giulia Vitali, and uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Allan's memory to the First Unitarian Universalist Society in Newton. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 pm on Saturday. September 14, 2019 at the First Unitarian Universalist Society in Newton, 1326 Washington Street, West Newton, MA 02464. Henry J. Burke & Sons BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019
