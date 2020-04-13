|
STACK, Allan Born October 6, 1926, passed peacefully on April 12, 2020 after a brief illness in Canton. Born and raised in Dorchester, he was the son of the late Samuel and Hilda (Marcus) Stack, and devoted husband of the late Shirley (Krakofsky) and the late Marlene (Woldman). He was also the most loving father of Marsha Sylvia (Terry), Judi Blonder (Harvey), Patti Marshall (Bill) and Nancy Scher Fern (John, deceased). Grandfather of Elise, Stephanie, Jeffrey, Jennifer and BJ as well as the great-grandfather of Hayley. He was a proud World War II Navy veteran who served in the Pacific on the U.S.S. Catamount. Donations in his memory may be made to any veterans' organization or a . Funeral Services will be private. Schlossberg Family's Chapel on the Hill Canton, MA 02021 (781) 828-6990
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 15, 2020