CRABTREE, Allen F. "Snooky" Of Saugus & Pinellas Park, FL, January 1. Beloved husband of Donna (Fuller) Crabtree, with whom he shared 32 years of marriage, & the late Jean (Rooney) Crabtree. Loving father of Allen Crabtree & his wife Jill of TX, Scott Crabtree & his wife Christina of Saugus & John DiMente & his wife Pamela of Billerica. Stepfather of Scott MacLeod & his wife Kim of VA. Dear brother of Beatrice Meader of Saugus & the late Edward Crabtree. Cherished grandfather of twelve grandchildren & 5 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. He leaves special friends from high school, Dona & Danny, Ed & Robbie, Judy & Joe of MA & new friends in FL, L & G, S & D, Mary, G & N and many more. Visiting Hours will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Thursday, 4-7 p.m. Relatives & friends invited. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Friday, at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970. For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020