Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:00 AM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Resources
More Obituaries for ALLEN CRABTREE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALLEN F. "SNOOKY" CRABTREE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALLEN F. "SNOOKY" CRABTREE Obituary
CRABTREE, Allen F. "Snooky" Of Saugus & Pinellas Park, FL, January 1. Beloved husband of Donna (Fuller) Crabtree, with whom he shared 32 years of marriage, & the late Jean (Rooney) Crabtree. Loving father of Allen Crabtree & his wife Jill of TX, Scott Crabtree & his wife Christina of Saugus & John DiMente & his wife Pamela of Billerica. Stepfather of Scott MacLeod & his wife Kim of VA. Dear brother of Beatrice Meader of Saugus & the late Edward Crabtree. Cherished grandfather of twelve grandchildren & 5 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. He leaves special friends from high school, Dona & Danny, Ed & Robbie, Judy & Joe of MA & new friends in FL, L & G, S & D, Mary, G & N and many more. Visiting Hours will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Thursday, 4-7 p.m. Relatives & friends invited. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Friday, at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in Blessed Sacrament Church, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970. For directions & condolences, www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALLEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -