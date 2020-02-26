|
RUBIN, Dr. Allen Gershon On February 24, 2020. For 48 years, he was the beloved husband of the late Sandra Lee (Rosenblatt) Rubin. Loving father of Gail & Dr. William Dauer and Drs. Richard & Ann Rubin. Adored grandfather of Marina & Talia Dauer and Samuel, Joshua & Harrison Rubin. Dear brother of Jeanne Davidson, Rose Perez, Jacob Rubin, David Rubin and the late Ann Weinstein and their families. A Ph.D. in Physics, Allen worked for his entire distinguished career as a theoretical plasma physicist with the space program at Hanscom AFB. Allen had broad intellectual interests and was passionate about art and music. He was a talented painter and enjoyed playing the violin and tennis as well as speaking fluent French and Yiddish. He was beloved by all who knew him, admired for his wisdom, humility, kindness and gentle nature. Services will be held at Temple Emanuel, 385 Ward Street, Newton on Friday, February 28 at 10:00 am. Interment at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street., Sharon. Following interment, shiva will be at David and Melissa Rubin's home until 4:30 pm and on Saturday evening from 6:30-9:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be directed to UT Southwestern Medical Center, P.O. Box 910888, Dallas, TX 75391-0888 or engage.utsouthwestern.edu to support research in the Center for Alzheimer's and Neurodegenerative Diseases. Levine Chapels, Brookline, MA www.levinechapels.com 617-277-8300
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 27, 2020