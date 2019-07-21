NELSON, Allen Herbert A life-long resident of Acton passed away in his home on July 20, 2019. He died from a life well lived. He is survived by his wife of sixty-three years, Thelma (Anderson); his children, Eric and his wife Pam of Concord, Sonja Pyle of Acton, Heidi Porten of Acton, and Krist and his wife Wendy of Deerfield, NH; his grandchildren, Ben and his wife Angelica, Daniel, Max, Jamie, Jessie, and Hallie; and his sisters, Faith Nekitopoulos of West Springfield and Sonja Sheldon of Millsfield, NH. Allen served in the Air Force during the Korean War, was a member of Acton's all volunteer Fire Department, was Acton's Highway Superintendant for 25 years, and was always a farmer. He lived his life on Parker Street at Cucurbit Farm where he continued his parents' and grandparents' farming tradition and was most proud that his son Eric was continuing this tradition. Visiting Hours Wed., July 24th from 4-8P.M. at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Avenue (Rte 111), ACTON. Funeral Service Thurs., July 25th at 11 A.M. at the Funeral Home with burial following in Woodlawn Cemetery, 104 Concord Rd., Acton Ctr. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Future Farmers of America c/o Minuteman FFA, 758 Marrett Rd., Lexington, MA 02421 or the Epilepsy Foundation at www.donate.epilepsy.com Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 22, 2019