1/1
ALLEN M. BURGESS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALLEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BURGESS, Allen M. Of North Reading. Beloved husband of Anne (McDougall). Father of Tyler Burgess and his wife Marisa of North Reading, and Elizabeth of North Reading. Son of Cecilia and her late husband Kinnon Burgess of Malden. Brother of Keith Burgess and his wife Trish, Cindy Kelly and her husband James, Brian Burgess, and Robin Kramich and her husband Kenneth. Allen is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family. Relatives and friends may visit at the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING, at Reading line on Wednesday, 4-8pm. Due to current restrictions, only 50 people at one time are allowed in the funeral home, masks must be worn at all times and social distancing regulations must be followed. Staff will be on hand for assistance. Please omit flowers and make donations in Allen's name to the CCS/ North Reading Food Pantry, 150 Haverhill St., North Reading, MA 01864. Interment will be privately held. www.cotafuneralhomes.com Cota Family Funeral Home and Cremation Service

North Reading

978-664-4340 / 781-944-1765

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Cota Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cota Funeral Home
335 Park Street
North Reading, MA 01864
(978) 664-4340
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved