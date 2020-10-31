BURGESS, Allen M. Of North Reading. Beloved husband of Anne (McDougall). Father of Tyler Burgess and his wife Marisa of North Reading, and Elizabeth of North Reading. Son of Cecilia and her late husband Kinnon Burgess of Malden. Brother of Keith Burgess and his wife Trish, Cindy Kelly and her husband James, Brian Burgess, and Robin Kramich and her husband Kenneth. Allen is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family. Relatives and friends may visit at the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING, at Reading line on Wednesday, 4-8pm. Due to current restrictions, only 50 people at one time are allowed in the funeral home, masks must be worn at all times and social distancing regulations must be followed. Staff will be on hand for assistance. Please omit flowers and make donations in Allen's name to the CCS/ North Reading Food Pantry, 150 Haverhill St., North Reading, MA 01864. Interment will be privately held. www.cotafuneralhomes.com
