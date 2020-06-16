Boston Globe Obituaries
Friday, Jun. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Walnut Hills Cemetery
96 Grove St.
Brookline, MA
MacPHERSON, Allen "Red" In Brookline, on June 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Shirley (Barrett) MacPherson. Loving father of Richard MacPherson and his wife, Celia, of Northborough, Katherine Finney of Bennington, VT, Kevin MacPherson and his wife, Sarah, of Oak Bluffs, Dianne Laffey and her husband, Michael, of Brookline. Dear brother of Mildred Ann Merritt of Mashpee and her late husband, Robert Merritt. Cherished grandfather of Thomas, Sean and Alison MacPherson, Bronwyn, Lindsay and Cordelia Finney, Olivia and Samuel MacPherson and Marcus Laffey. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Late Navy Veteran Korean War. Owner of the former Philips TV and Stereo, Brookline, member Brookline Post # 11 A.L., Stephen F. Rutledge Post # 864 V.F.W., Beth-horan Lodge A.F. and A.M., Brookline and the Brookline Rotary Club and Brookline Lodge of Elks # 886. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Allen may be made to Brookline food pantry, 15 St. Paul St., Brookline, MA. 02446. A Graveside committal service with Military Honors will take place at the Walnut Hills Cemetery, 96 Grove St., Brookline, on Friday June 19th, at 1:00 PM and is open to all. Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home 617-277-7652
Published in The Boston Globe from June 17 to June 18, 2020
