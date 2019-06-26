Home

Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:30 PM
North Congregational Church
St. Johnsbury, VT
MARTIN, Allen Hanover, NH, age 81, died peacefully surrounded by the enduring love of his wife, Bonnie, on June 19, 2019 in Windsor, VT after a long, distinguished and productive life.

Allen was born in Manchester, CT on August 12, 1937, the eldest child of Richard Martin and Ruth Palmer Martin, both of whom predeceased him.

Allen was a graduate of the Mount Hermon School, Williams College, Oxford University and Harvard Law School.

A Memorial Service and Celebration of a Life well lived will be held at the North Congregational Church in St. Johnsbury, VT, on July 21, 2019 at 2:30 with a private burial to occur at a a later date.

He was a tremendously kind, generous, smart, caring, curious, and fun loving man and his light will live on in the hearts of all who loved him forever.

In lieu of flowers, to any so inclined, it would please Allen so very much if contributions were made to the Martin-Wilson Fellowship Fund at Williams College, in support of Williams students attending Worcester College, Oxford University, in care of the Office of Planned Giving, 75 Park Street, Williamstown, MA 02167.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2019
