VISCOTT, Allen Martin M.Pharm., M.B.A., R.PH of Vero Beach, FL, PA and MA. Born May 22, 1942 and entered into eternal rest August 5, 2019. Son of Herbert Viscott, R.Ph, RIP 1981, proprietor, Sherman Drug, Roxbury, MA and his irreplaceable, wonderful, nurturing mother Jeannette Smith Viscott, RIP 1995. He was preceded in heaven by his best friend and brother, Stephen David Viscott, age seven. Allen and his devoted wife and health advocate, Maureen Cashen Viscott, shared 45 years of marriage. Allen's sister, Linda H. (Viscott) Perrotta, her husband Gerald and sons, Adam and David from Las Vegas, NV mourn their loss. Allen lived with his beloved Aunt Ada Smith Rubman and husband, Uncle Haskell and his dearly loved cousin Myra and brother Jeffrey whenever there was a family health crisis between Newton and Milton. He is loved and admired by his many cousins. Raymond and Nancy (Cashen) Rampino, his nieces, Kristen and Courtney, and devoted godson, Gregory, are his loving family through marriage. Allen was a graduate of Newton North High School, Class of 1959. He completed a BS in pharmacy and chemistry at Massachusetts College of Pharmacy in June, 1963. With a background in retail pharmacy since childhood, he choose the challenges of clinical pharmacy for his career path. He returned to Massachusetts College of Pharmacy to enroll in the first evening masters program in hospital pharmacy administration and clinical therapeutics which he completed in June, 1983. He was a preceptor and mentor to may pharmacy students. With managed care on the horizon in medicine, he simultaneously pursued a masters degree in business administration at Suffolk University, Sawyer Business School, graduating in February, 1984. In recognition of high scholastic attainment, Allen was elected a member of Delta Mu Delta, National Honor Society in business administration and invested with the insignia of the golden key. Allen was the Senior Warden of Brotherhood Lodge, AF & AM. In 1975, Allen was part of a ground breaking team and he physically moved the Jimmy Fund Pharmacy to the newly constructed Sidney Farber Cancer Center, later to become the Dana Farber Cancer Center. He was an intricate contributor in establishing the adult and pediatric cancer clinics, both inpatient and outpatient. It was cutting edge oncology pharmacy. He spent countless hours "under the hood" preparing chemo medicine. His patients were his life purpose. Allen excelled in pharmacy and was mandated by his personal physician to retire due to his compromised health. He lived his medicine as he practiced it. He was a warrior, battling though thirty five surgeries, the true testament to his faith in medicine and the human spirit. A Boston sports fanatic and analyst by age seven, his brilliant dad had educated him in every play, every penalty and the curse of the Bambino. He has his exquisite companions, his feline friends, Butterscotch "The King," Ms. Marshmellow Fluff waiting in heaven. By his personal request, Mr. Orange Marmalade, his forever friend, the only cat to ever ride the auto train, will be by his side. For the past nine years, Ms. Twinkle Toes has been his passenger on his rolling walker, affectionately called "The animal transport." Allen, may the road rise up to meet you, and may Yahweh hold you in the palm of his hand, until we meet again. Services in the Chapel at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon, on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 12:00 noon. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 13, 2019