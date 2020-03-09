|
|
HENDERSON, Allen Melville Of Boxford, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on March 8th, at the age of 89. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Janet Henderson, and his son Scott A. Henderson and wife Susan E. Henderson of Haverhill, and daughters Sheryl A. Henderson of Ipswich and partner Anthony J. Reppucci of Boston, Sandra J. Henderson-Marsh and husband George E. Marsh, Jr. of Essex, Stacey E. Ryan and husband William J. Ryan, Jr. of Portland, ME, eleven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Allen was born on December 5, 1930, the son of Austin M. Henderson and Evelyn Steele Henderson, in Winthrop. Allen is survived by three brothers Lowell Henderson of Essex, Kenneth Henderson of Austin, TX, and Kevin Henderson of Nashville, TN and has two late brothers Jack A. Henderson, Everett S. Henderson, and a late sister Susan Henderson. Allen enlisted in the Marines in 1948 and later transferred to the 82nd Airborne Division of Fort Bragg, NC. He joined Boston Envelope after the service and worked as a successful business sales executive for forty years at Charles Bruning Company and OCE. His great energy, personality, and passion for people was best demonstrated in his family. Throughout his retirement, he was committed to his family as husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved golf, dedicated his time to the Veterans, and The Second Congregational Church of Boxford. As a proud member of American Legion Post 379, Allen led the orchestration of delivering hundreds of Thanksgiving Dinners to veterans since 2012. He secured local vendor donations, created a volunteer group, boxed dinners, and organized delivery. He delivered to Veteran Outreach Centers along with fellow veteran and grandson, Shane Henderson of Beverly. Allen also raised funds for veterans and their families during the holidays. His adoring family will forever miss his enduring wit, great sense of humor, immense compassion and love. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The , , 75 Sylvan Street, B-102, Danvers, MA 01923, or to the James L. Melvin Post 379 (American Legion), PO Box 278, Boxford, MA 01885. Services will be held on Sunday, March 15, 1:00 pm, at the Second Congregational Church, 173 Washington Street, West Boxford, MA 01885.
View the online memorial for Allen Melville HENDERSON
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 10, 2020