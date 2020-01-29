Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
781-444-0201
TRASK, Allen Passed away on January 27th, with his family by his side. Allen worked for many years as a lineman and retired as a supervisor from Boston Edison. Beloved husband of the late Cynthia Trask. Loving father of Robert Trask and his wife Vinessa, Brenda Iarossi and her husband Mike. He was the beloved Papa to Michael Iarossi and his wife Crysti, Nicole Iarossi, Joseph Trask, Renee Trask and great-grandfather "Papa" to Thomas and Stella Iarossi. Funeral Services will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Allen's name may be made to The , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. For obit or to share a memory of Allen, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 30, 2020
