KUSSIN, Allene R. "Allie" Age 75. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on April 25, 2020, in Concord, MA. Beloved wife of William F. (Fritz) Kussin. Loving mother to Joshua M. Froehlich of Concord, MA, and Jon D. Froehlich and his partner Rachel Kodweis of New York City. Sister of Rebecca S. Purcell of Concord. Mother of the heart to Louisa (Kussin) and Richard Yamartino, Karen (Kussin) and Robert Stout, and Karl and Sarah Kussin, all of Concord, and their children. Predeceased by son, Peter J. Froehlich and brother Don P. Riley. Allene loved her family and community. A woman of strong faith and clear vision, she gave generously of her time and talents to enriching the lives of all whom she encountered. A Memorial Service and Burial will be in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord, at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Umbrella Community Arts Center, 40 Stow Street, Concord, MA 01742, www.theumbrellaarts.org or NEADS World Class Service Dogs, 305 Redemption Rock Trail, Princeton, MA, 01541 www.neads.org or Trinitarian Congregational Church, 54 Walden Street, Concord, MA www.triconchurch.org To share a memory or offer a condolence, visit: www.concordfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020